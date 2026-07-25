Assam: Court Sends Trishna Barman to 14-Day Judicial Custody in Rs 25 Crore GST ITC Fraud Case

Guwahati: The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Kamrup (Metro) on Friday remanded Trishna Barman, the prime accused in the alleged Rs 25 crore fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) fraud case, to 14 days' judicial custody after rejecting her bail application.

Trishna was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Kamrup (Metro) after being brought to Assam from West Bengal on transit remand. The Assam GST Department had arrested her as part of its investigation into the alleged tax fraud.

Investigators allege that Barman operated a network of shell companies that generated fake GST invoices to fraudulently pass on Input Tax Credit without any actual business transactions. The department believes the operation caused a revenue loss of more than Rs 25 crore.

Officials have also named Surajit Barman, the accused's brother, and Shubhrajit Bhattacharya of Kolkata as suspected members of the network. Both are under the scanner as investigators continue to trace the alleged racket.

The GST Department has reportedly uncovered several fictitious GST registrations believed to have been used in the scam. Investigators suspect the operation may have links outside Assam and are examining financial records and other evidence to identify additional beneficiaries and masterminds behind the alleged fraud.

Officials said the probe is ongoing, with efforts focused on uncovering the full scale of the network and tracking the money trail.