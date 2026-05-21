Assam: CPI(M) Slams Govt Over Fuel Price Hike, Holds Protest in Biswanath

The Biswanath district committee of CPI(M) on Thursday staged a protest at the premises of Binapani Natya Mandir in Biswanath Chariali against the steep rise in prices of petrol, diesel, LPG cylinders and essential commodities.

Party members alleged that prices of daily essentials have increased sharply across the country, including Assam, soon after the conclusion of the Assembly elections in five states. They also criticised the recent hike in petrol and diesel prices, along with the increase in domestic and commercial LPG cylinder rates.

According to the protesters, petrol in Biswanath district has reached Rs 105 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 107 per litre. The price of a domestic LPG cylinder has reportedly risen to Rs 980.

Addressing the gathering, CPI(M) leaders said, “The continuous rise in petrol, diesel and LPG prices has made life difficult for ordinary people. The government must immediately take steps to control inflation and reduce the burden on the public.”

Another protester alleged, “Instead of favouring big corporate groups, the government should focus on protecting the interests of common citizens who are suffering due to rising prices.”

The CPI(M) further demanded the imposition of wealth tax on large corporate groups and criticised the government’s economic and foreign policies during the protest programme.