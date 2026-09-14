Assam DC Conference: Day 2 Focuses on Strengthening District-Led Development

Guwahati: The second day of the Deputy Commissioners’ Conference is underway at the Jorhat Convention Centre in Assam, with discussions centred on strengthening the state’s district-led development model.

The conference is focusing on formulating a new pathway for district-level development and making the state’s administrative system more people-centric, responsive and effective.

On the second day of the conference, senior officials and Deputy Commissioners are engaged in discussions aimed at improving governance and ensuring more efficient delivery of public services at the district level.

The deliberations are expected to help firm up plans for a development model that places districts at the centre of policy implementation and administrative decision-making.

The conference provides a platform for Deputy Commissioners and senior government officials to review administrative priorities, identify challenges at the grassroots level and explore measures to improve coordination between the government and local administration.

The discussions in Jorhat are also expected to shape a more responsive administrative framework, with greater emphasis on addressing public needs and ensuring effective implementation of government initiatives across Assam.