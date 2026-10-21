Assam: Durga Puja Pandal Set on Fire in Jagiroad

Guwahati: A Durga Puja pandal in Jagiroad was allegedly set on fire by miscreants on Tuesday night, destroying the idols of Goddess Durga, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. As per reports, the mishap took place under the cover of darkness, with the fire allegedly started behind the pandal. The fire quickly spread, gutting the three idols and damaging the puja arrangements.

Police have questioned two people in connection with the incident as part of the ongoing investigation. However, further details regarding their identities and possible involvement have not yet been disclosed.

Police are examining the circumstances that led to the fire and are working to establish whether it was deliberately set. The exact sequence of events and the extent of the damage are yet to be fully ascertained. Further details are awaited .

This is a developing story.