Assam Emerges as Forensic-Driven Policing Leader, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the state has undergone a major transformation in its crime investigation system, moving from inadequate forensic facilities to becoming a leading example of scientific and technology-driven policing.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister noted that for a long period, the absence of robust forensic infrastructure had delayed investigations and adversely affected the justice delivery process in Assam.
He also said focused reforms and sustained investments by the state government in recent years have helped build a stronger forensic ecosystem, allowing law enforcement agencies to function with greater efficiency and transparency.
“From being plagued by limited forensic capabilities which hindered justice delivery, Assam has moved a long way in the last few years to now being a front runner in dealing with crimes and justice delivery through efficient deployment and usage of forensic capabilities,” he wrote on X.
According to an news agency report, officials said the government has upgraded forensic science laboratories, set up district-level forensic units and increased the availability of trained forensic professionals to assist police during investigations.
The use of advanced tools such as DNA profiling, cyber forensics, ballistic examination and digital evidence analysis has significantly strengthened the quality of evidence placed before courts.
“The improved forensic framework has contributed to quicker investigations, better outcomes in serious criminal cases and a reduced reliance on confessional statements,” the news agency quoted senior official as saying.