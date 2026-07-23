Assam Floods: CM Says Over 9 Lakh Affected Across 25 Districts, 41 Dead

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the flood situation in the worst-hit districts of Assam, describing the scale of devastation as "unimaginable."

Sharing an update, the Chief Minister said the floods have affected over 9 lakh people across more than 1,800 villages in 25 districts, while 41 people have lost their lives so far. He added that thousands of livestock have also been washed away.

Sarma attributed the widespread flooding to upstream cloudbursts and localised heavy rainfall, which he said was a staggering 436 per cent above normal.

He pointed out that several villages, which had never witnessed such severe flooding in recent memory, found themselves completely inundated this time.

The Chief Minister said the state administration has adopted a "whole-of-government approach" to tackle the crisis, with the Indian Air Force, NDRF, SDRF and district administrations carrying out round-the-clock rescue and evacuation operations using both air and boat services.

According to Sarma, more than 148 relief camps have been set up across the affected areas, sheltering nearly 30,000 people. He added that the government has already dispatched over 3 lakh kg of rice, along with other essential relief materials, to the worst-hit districts, with more supplies on the way.

The Chief Minister added that the state government is coordinating with various departments as well as the Centre to chalk out a comprehensive long-term rehabilitation package for the affected families.

He further said that once the immediate crisis subsides, Assam would initiate talks with neighbouring states to strengthen coordination and evolve better mechanisms to deal with the recurring impact of upstream cloudbursts and future flood disasters in the region.