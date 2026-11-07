Assam: Government Approves Rs 21.19 Crore for Apon Ghar Scheme

Guwahati: On the instructions of the Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota chaired a meeting of the Standing Finance Committee (SFC) on Saturday to approve key proposals from the Power and Finance Departments.

As per an update shared by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the committee approved major financial allocations, including Rs 51.27 crore for upgrading ageing electricity transmission lines and strengthening power connectivity across the Barak Valley.

The meeting also cleared Rs 21.19 crore under the Apon Ghar Scheme towards interest subvention for 44,602 beneficiaries. The proposed investment in power infrastructure is aimed at improving the reliability of electricity transmission and strengthening the power supply network in the Barak Valley.

Meanwhile, the allocation under the Apon Ghar Scheme is expected to provide financial relief to eligible beneficiaries through interest subsidies. The decisions were taken as part of the state government's efforts to strengthen infrastructure and extend financial support to beneficiaries through various welfare initiatives.