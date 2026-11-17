Guwahati: The Assam government on 16th November, ordered a high-level inquiry into the 13th November, Rangajan road accident near Kaziranga National Park that killed 26 people and injured 20. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also announced the suspension of three transport enforcement officials.

As per the government announcement, the investigation will examine the circumstances surrounding the accident and identify responsibility for any administrative lapses or negligence.

Additional Chief Secretary and IAS officer K C Samria has been appointed to head the high-level fact-finding inquiry. He has been given two weeks to submit his report. The inquiry is expected to establish whether administrative supervision or enforcement failures contributed to the tragedy

The Assam government has suspended three transport enforcement officials over alleged lapses in administrative supervision and enforcement.

The suspended officials are:

Rajib Pegu: Golaghat District Transport Officer (DTO).

Robin Gogoi: Assistant enforcement checker.

Khirod Neog: Assistant enforcement checker.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) cited an "apparent lack of effective administrative supervision and enforcement" as the reason for Rajib Pegu's suspension. The suspensions form part of the government's response to the accident and its examination of possible administrative accountability.

The collision killed 26 people, including women and minors, while 20 passengers sustained injuries. According to the supplied government information, around 15 injured passengers are still receiving medical treatment at Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh and Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.

The incident prompted the state government to initiate a high-level investigation and review transport enforcement responsibilities.