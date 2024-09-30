Assam Governor Notifies 39 Sub Districts, to be Called Xama Zillas

Guwahati: The Governor of Assam has notified the creation of 39 sub-districts within the existing 35 districts of the state of Assam. These sub-districts will be known as Xama Zilla and will have their own headquarters.

“The Governor of Assam is pleased to notify that the Sub-Districts are called ‘Xama-Zilla’ in Assamese, and 39 nos. of the following Sub-districts ‘Xama-Zilla’ along with the headquarters shall become functional with effect from 4th October 2024 in the public interest,” mentioned the official notification.

Dhubri district will have two Xama Zilla by the names of Bilasipara and Golakganj. Bongaigaon will have Abhayapuri and Kamrup will have Rangiya. Nagaon will have Kaliabor and Raha. Biswanath will have Gohpur and Behali while Lakhimpur will have Dhakuakhana and Dhemaji will have Jonai. Tinsukia district will have three Xama Zillas namely Margherita, Sadiya and Doomdooma. Sivasagar will have Nazira and Demow and Jorhat will have Titabor sub-district.

Golaghat district to have Bokakhat, Sarupathar with headquarters at Dhansiri and Dergaon. Cachar will have Lakhipur Xama Zilla with headquarters at Ward No 2, LMB also Goalpara will have Goalpara West with Agia as its headquarter. Kamrup Metropolitan District will have 4 Xama Zilllas namely Dispur, and Dimoria with headquarters at Sonapur, New Guwahati with headquarters at Hengrabari and Jalukbari.

Darrang district will have Sipajhar and Dalgaon. Morigaon will have Jagiroad with headquarters at Jagi Bhakat Gaon and Laharighat while Hojai will have Lumding. Sonitpur will have Dhekiajuli and Naduar. Dibrugarh will have Khowang, Duliajan, Tingkhang and Naharkatia. Charaideo to have Mahmora with Moranhat as the headquarters and Karimganj will have Patharkandi and Ram Krishna Nagar Xama Zillas.