Assam Govt to Grant Rs 25,000 Each to 818 Writers Under Year of Books Initiative

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that the State government will provide financial assistance to 818 writers as part of its Year of Books initiative aimed at promoting reading and nurturing literary talent.
In a post on social media, Sarma said that each selected writer would receive Rs 25,000 to support their literary pursuits. He stated that the initiative was taken to encourage young writers and help carry forward Assam’s long-standing literary tradition.
“Our young writers will carry forward Assam’s literary legacy. As part of #YearOfBooks, we will confer 818 writers with ₹25,000 each to support them in their pursuits. We have taken this initiative to popularise a culture of reading in the State. Congratulations to all writers!" the Chief Minister said, adding that the programme is intended to popularise a culture of reading across the state.
As per the Chief Minister, a total of 818 writers have been selected for the assistance.
The financial assistance is expected to benefit emerging and established writers by providing them with financial support to continue their work.
The Year of Books initiative includes a series of measures by the State government to promote literature, authors and reading habits among people, especially the youth. The latest announcement is seen as a significant step in strengthening Assam’s literary ecosystem.