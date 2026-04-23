Assam HS Results to Be Declared on April 28, Confirms Assam CM

Guwahati: Ending days of uncertainty, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that the Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12 examination results will be declared on April 28, 2026.
The announcement comes amid confusion triggered by a viral notice that had claimed the results would be released on April 24.
The Assam State School Education Board had earlier dismissed the circulating notice as fake, urging students not to rely on unverified information.
Confirming the date through a social media post, the Chief Minister said, “Higher Secondary results will be declared on 28th April. My best wishes to all students appearing for the exam.”
The clarification has brought relief to more than three lakh students who had been awaiting an official update on the result schedule.
The HS examinations for 2026 were conducted across the state from February 13 to March 17, while practical exams were held between late January and early February. This year, approximately 3.3 lakh candidates appeared for the examinations across Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams.
The April 28 result date is largely in line with recent trends. In 2025, the results were announced on April 30, while in 2024 they were declared in early May. The board has been advancing the publication timeline in recent years to better align with national-level higher education admission processes.
Last year, the overall pass percentage exceeded 88 per cent, with the Science stream recording the highest success rate among major disciplines.
This year’s results are expected to draw close attention as students prepare to compete for seats in universities and professional courses across the country.