Assam: HS Toppers Felicitated as Students Deliver Outstanding Results

Elite Academy of Hatsingimari under South Salmara-Mankachar district organised a felicitation programme to honour students who secured excellent results in the Higher Secondary final examinations in both Science and Arts streams.

Addressing a press conference, the Principal of the institution, Dr. Mostafizur Rahman, informed that this year a total of 160 students appeared in the Higher Secondary final examination from the Science stream, while 110 students appeared from the Arts stream. He proudly stated that all the students of the institution secured good results in the examination, marking a significant academic achievement for the academy.

In the Science stream, student Saddam Hossain achieved an impressive 93.6%, while in the Arts stream, Meheraj Hassan Mondal secured 90.8%. According to Dr. Rahman, both students emerged as the highest scorers in South Salmara-Mankachar district, bringing pride and recognition to the institution.

Following the declaration of results, the academy organised a felicitation ceremony to honour all the successful students from both streams. The management of the institution, led by MD Dr. Mostafizur Rahman, extended heartfelt congratulations to the students for their outstanding academic performance.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rahman also expressed gratitude towards the students, their parents, educationists, journalists, and socially conscious citizens of the district for their continuous support and encouragement.

He further highlighted the institution’s commitment to academic excellence, stating that the consistent performance of students reflects the dedication of both teachers and students at Elite Academy.