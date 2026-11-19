Guwahati: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has announced the examination schedules for the Assam HSLC HS Final Exam 2027, with the Class 10 examinations beginning on 25th February and the Higher Secondary examinations starting on 12th March

When Will the Assam HSLC and HS Final Exams 2027 Begin?

According to the examination schedules released by ASSEB, the HSLC Examination 2027 will begin on February 25 and continue until March 16.

The Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination 2027 will start on March 12 and conclude on April 5. Both examination schedules cover multiple subjects across their respective academic levels. The board has assigned responsibility for the examinations to its two divisions. ASSEB Division-I will conduct the HSLC examinations, while ASSEB Division-II will oversee the Higher Secondary Final examinations.

Students preparing for the examinations can refer to the respective schedules to check their subject-wise examination dates.

According to the schedules issued by ASSEB, both examinations will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will run from 9 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon shift will take place from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The duration will vary for certain papers depending on their marks. Papers carrying 50 marks will have a duration of two hours.

ASSEB has also provided practical examination dates for HSLC and Higher Secondary skill-based subjects.

The HSLC practical examinations will be conducted from 27th January to 2nd February, 2027.

For Higher Secondary skill-based subjects, practical examinations will follow two separate schedules based on the marks allotted:

50-mark skill practicals: 18th January to 24th January , 2027.

30-mark skill practicals: 27th January to 30th January , 2027.

These practical examinations will take place before the commencement of the respective written examination schedules.

Students appearing for either examination should refer to their respective ASSEB timetables for the complete subject-wise dates, examination shifts and practical arrangements.