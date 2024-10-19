Assam: Kokrajhar District Magistrate Enforces Ban on Illegal Offline and Online Lotteries

Kokrajhar: Following the orders of the Gauhati High Court regarding the illegal organization of both offline and online lotteries in Assam, the District Magistrate of Kokrajhar, Masanda M. Pertin, has issued a formal order prohibiting the conduct of any such lotteries within the district.

The order follows a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Gauhati High Court, raising concerns over unauthorized lottery operations across various districts of the state. Acting upon the PIL, the Court directed the State Government to ensure that all District Commissioners and Superintendents of Police do not grant permissions for organizing any lotteries, whether online or offline, and to take immediate action against those found violating this directive.

In accordance with the instructions from the Home and Political Department, Government of Assam, the District Magistrate of Kokrajhar has enforced a prohibition on the organization of any form of lottery in Kokrajhar district under the powers conferred u/s 163 BNSS. This directive is effective immediately and will remain in force until further orders. Violators of this order will face stringent legal action under relevant provisions of the law. The District Magistrate urged all individuals and organizations to strictly adhere to the order and refrain from engaging in any illegal lottery activities.