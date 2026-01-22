Assam Looks Beyond Chip Manufacturing to Build Semiconductor Ecosystem: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the semiconductor sector is a key pillar of the state’s future growth, stressing that it is about building an entire economic ecosystem and not just manufacturing chips.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma said Assam has received encouraging support from international companies during discussions at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
“For Assam, the semiconductor industry is not just about manufacturing chips, but about building an entire economic ecosystem. In this effort, there has been strong support from international companies that participated in Davos,” he added.
Earlier on Thursday, the Chief Minister said his visit to Davos is focused on exploring global investment opportunities for Assam in priority sectors.
“I am in WEF to explore investment opportunities for Assam primarily in green energy, hydropower and semiconductor sectors, among others,” Sarma said in a series of posts on X.
During the visit, Sarma held discussions with Yusuff Ali, Chairman of the Lulu Group, on potential investments in the state.
“The group will soon be sending a team to Assam to explore investment opportunities across agro-processing, hospitality and commercial retail sectors,” he stated.
Besides this, Sarma also met Andres Peñate of AB InBev, who expressed interest in expanding manufacturing operations in Assam.
“The company was appreciative of our regulatory clarity, and I have invited him to visit Assam in February to take discussions forward,” the Chief Minister said.
On the public health front, Sarma said he met Frederic De Wilde, CEO of Inside PMI, to discuss initiatives aimed at making Assam nicotine-free.
The Chief Minister said the meetings reflect growing global interest in Assam and its policy-driven approach to investment and development.