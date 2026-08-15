Assam LPG Consumers Have One Day Left to Complete e-KYC

Guwahati: Domestic LPG consumers across Assam have only one day left to complete the mandatory Aadhaar-based e-KYC verification, with the deadline set for 16th August . Consumers who fail to complete the process could face difficulties in retaining LPG subsidy benefits.

The e-KYC exercise, being carried out by public sector oil marketing companies, aims to verify genuine beneficiaries and identify duplicate or fraudulent connections. Those who do not complete the verification may eventually have to purchase LPG cylinders at non-subsidised rates.

Consumers can complete the process free of cost either online or offline. Those opting for online verification can use the official mobile applications of their respective LPG providers, such as IndianOil ONE for Indane, Hello BPCL for Bharatgas and HP Pay or HP Gas for HP Gas. Aadhaar-based face authentication may require the AadhaarFaceRD application.

Alternatively, consumers can complete e-KYC through their LPG delivery personnel using biometric authentication or visit their authorised distributor with Aadhaar and relevant consumer details.

Consumers yet to complete the process have been advised to act immediately to avoid last-minute difficulties.