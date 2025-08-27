Assam Medical College Named Centre of Excellence for Rare Diseases

Dibrugarh’s AMCH to Lead Specialised Care, Research, and Awareness Initiatives

Assam: The Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh has been officially designated as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Rare Diseases under the National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD), 2021, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) announced this week.

This prestigious recognition marks a major milestone for Assam’s healthcare landscape, positioning AMCH as a specialised hub for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of rare diseases—a category that affects a small percentage of the population but often requires complex, long-term care.

Officials from the ministry said the designation reflects the growing capabilities of Assam’s medical infrastructure and is a testament to the state government’s commitment to expanding specialised healthcare services. As a newly named CoE, AMCH will also undertake medical research, training programmes, and awareness campaigns aimed at equipping healthcare professionals and informing the public about rare diseases. The hospital is expected to serve not only patients in Assam but also those from neighbouring Northeastern states, where access to advanced care has historically been limited.