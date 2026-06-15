Assam: Police Arrest Six Accused in Duliajan Extortion and Abduction Case

Dibrugarh: Dibrugarh Police have launched a major crackdown on local criminal networks following the arrest of six individuals, including prominent leaders of regional organisations, on serious charges of extortion, assault, and disrupting industrial operations in Duliajan.

The enforcement drive follows two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) filed at the Duliajan Police Station. According to investigators, the core case stems from a formal complaint lodged by an official of Udipta Energy and Equipment Private Limited, a contractor firm engaged by Oil India Limited (OIL). The complainant alleged that a hostile group forcibly entered their corporate office, disrupted essential oil drainage operations, physically assaulted staff, and abducted him in a vehicle while demanding hefty extortion sums.

Among the six apprehended are Rintu Dutta, district president of the Bir Lachit Sena, and Konkon Rajkonwar, a local committee leader of a Tai Ahom Students' Union faction, alongside multiple associates.

Confirming the decisive police action, Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Atul Kumar, stated that the administration is treating the disruption of public industry and commercial intimidation with utmost severity.

“We have so far arrested six persons in connection with two FIRs registered at Duliajan Police Station," ASP Atul Kumar confirmed. "The investigation is actively continuing, and more arrests are highly likely as we uncover further links to this extortion racket.”