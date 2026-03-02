Assam Police Seize 30,000 Yaba Tablets in Sribhumi, Two Held: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the state police foiled a major drug supply attempt in Sribhumi district, seizing 30,000 Yaba tablets and arresting two alleged couriers.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister said the swift police action blocked the route used for trafficking and disrupted the supply chain before the consignment could be moved further.
He also lauded the efforts of Assam Police and the Sribhumi police team for the operation.
"Route Blocked - Crime Stopped. Police action in Sribhumi seizes a total of 30,000 YABA tablets and arrests 2 couriers, cutting the supply chains before they could move. Well done @assampolice & @sribhumipolice," he wrote on X.
The latest seizure comes amid an intensified anti-narcotics drive across the state.
Earlier on Friday, Sarma said Assam Police conducted two successful operations in Paschim Boragaon and Patharkandi, recovering drugs worth approximately Rs 5.93 crore and arresting three persons.
According to the Chief Minister, the coordinated raids led to the seizure of 83,399 Yaba tablets along with 10 kg of cannabis. Reiterating the government’s tough stance, he warned that drug traffickers would find “nowhere to hide.”
Sarma praised the efforts of Assam Police, Guwahati Police and the Patharkandi police team, describing the crackdown as part of the state’s sustained campaign against narcotics.
In another operation on Thursday, police recovered a large consignment of suspected contraband drugs and illegal liquor concealed inside vehicles. At Bagori, officers seized 80,000 Yaba tablets valued at around Rs 4 crore from a specially built secret chamber in a vehicle and arrested two persons in connection with the case.
Further investigation into the cases is underway.