Assam: Police Seize Truck Carrying 29 Cattle in Amingaon

Guwahati: Today, a team Assam Police seized a truck carrying 29 cattle during an operation against suspected illegal cattle transportation in Amingaon, North Guwahati, after a tip-off about the movement of the vehicle.

Based on the information, police intercepted the truck and rescued all 29 cattle. The operation was carried out after police received information that the cattle were allegedly being transported from Barpeta towards Meghalaya.

As per police statement , trucks carrying cattle are allegedly transported daily from Barpeta to Meghalaya through the route, prompting police to increase surveillance and take action against such movement.

The truck was seized, while its driver and co-pilot were detained for questioning in connection with the incident. They have been identified as Asikul Rahman and Akkas Ali, respectively. Police are questioning both men to establish the circumstances surrounding the transportation of the cattle and determine the intended destination of the consignment.

Further details are awaited.