Assam Polls: Turnout Reaches 75.91% Till 3 PM, Voting Continues Briskly

Guwahati: Assam recorded a voter turnout of 75.91 per cent till 3 pm on Thursday in the ongoing Assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India.
The polling percentage showed a steady rise during the day, with turnout at 38.92 per cent till 11 am and 59.63 per cent till 1 pm.
Voting began at 7 am across all 126 Assembly constituencies and continued with a strong response from voters. Many polling stations reported long queues since the morning.
The election is being held for the 126-member Assembly, with most seats witnessing a direct contest between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition alliance.
The BJP is aiming for a third consecutive term in office, while the Congress is seeking to return to power after its 2016 defeat.
Altogether 722 candidates are in the fray, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi.
Counting of votes will take place on May 4.