Assam Professor Alleges NOC Delay Prevented Him From Addressing Sankardeva Event In UK

Guwahati: An Assam-based professor has alleged that a delay in receiving a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the state government prevented him from travelling to the United Kingdom to deliver a keynote address at an event celebrating Srimanta Sankardeva.

In a social media post, Dr Parashmani Das, Assistant Professor of Chemistry at Pragjyotish College, said he had been invited as the chief guest speaker at the birth anniversary celebration of Srimanta Sankardeva, organised by Axam Xahitya Xabha UK at Kings Langley, London, on 17th October .

However, he claimed that despite waiting for nearly two months and making repeated efforts, he did not receive the NOC in time. The delay, he alleged, made it impossible for him to obtain a UK visa and attend the event.

Expressing disappointment, Das questioned who was responsible for the delay and why government employees in Assam allegedly had to wait months for such clearances. He also contrasted the situation with Delhi, claiming that teachers there received similar approvals within 10 days.

Tagging Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Das urged them to look into the matter and take steps to ensure that other government employees did not face similar difficulties in the future.

The allegations have raised questions about the time taken to process official clearances for government employees invited to participate in international events.