Assam Rifles Bust Cross-Border Extortion Ring in Manipur, One Arrested

Crackdown in Haolenphai disrupts alleged arms and extortion network

Manipur: One suspect was arrested in the intelligence-led operation, which took place in the early hours of 26 August in Haolenphai village, near Moreh in Tengnoupal district.

The joint operation, carried out by the Assam Rifles in coordination with local police and paramilitary units, was aimed at curbing the rise in criminal activity in the volatile border region. The arrested individual is believed to be associated with the Village Volunteers Eastern Zone (VVEZ), a group reportedly involved in cross-border extortion and illegal arms trade.

According to security officials, the raid involved a meticulously planned cordon and search effort, with house-to-house checks conducted with “precision and tactical acumen.” Despite the area’s sensitivity due to ongoing ethnic tensions and its proximity to Myanmar, the forces maintained operational restraint to avoid escalating local unrest.