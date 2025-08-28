Assam Rifles Bust Cross-Border Extortion Ring in Manipur, One Arrested

Crackdown in Haolenphai disrupts alleged arms and extortion network
Manipur: One suspect was arrested in the intelligence-led operation, which took place in the early hours of 26 August in Haolenphai village, near Moreh in Tengnoupal district.
The joint operation, carried out by the Assam Rifles in coordination with local police and paramilitary units, was aimed at curbing the rise in criminal activity in the volatile border region. The arrested individual is believed to be associated with the Village Volunteers Eastern Zone (VVEZ), a group reportedly involved in cross-border extortion and illegal arms trade.
According to security officials, the raid involved a meticulously planned cordon and search effort, with house-to-house checks conducted with “precision and tactical acumen.” Despite the area’s sensitivity due to ongoing ethnic tensions and its proximity to Myanmar, the forces maintained operational restraint to avoid escalating local unrest.
Mobile phone seized could unlock wider criminal web
A key piece of evidence—a mobile phone believed to hold vital digital data—was seized during the operation. Authorities say the device could provide critical insights into the workings of the extortion racket and its links to illegal arms smuggling across the porous border.
“This operation marks a significant step towards dismantling the networks exploiting the region’s instability,” said a senior official involved in the operation. “We are committed to restoring peace and lawful order in these sensitive areas.”
The arrested suspect was handed over to Pallel Police Station in Kakching district on 27 August for further interrogation. Authorities are hopeful that the investigation will lead to more arrests and a deeper understanding of the syndicate’s reach.
This successful operation underscores the continued vigilance of India’s border forces in countering threats to national security and regional stability.