Assam Rifles Seizes Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 39 Lakh in Mizoram’s Champhai

"During the course of the detailed search of targeted area, the team recovered a total of 30 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes, comprising 06 cases of XSO Black Fruits Apple Mint Cigarettes, 17 cases of XSO Black Fruits Strawberry Cigarettes, 02 cases of ORIS Silver Cigarettes and 05 cases of Farstar Cigarettes, valued at approximately ₹39 Lakhs," Assam Rifles added.