Assam Rifles Seizes Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 39 Lakh in Mizoram’s Champhai

Aizawl: Assam Rifles said its troops seized foreign-origin cigarettes worth around Rs 39 lakh and apprehended two persons during a joint operation with Champhai Police in Mizoram’s Champhai district.
According to a statement, the apprehended two individuals were identified as R Lalnunhlima and Benzamin LN Liana in connection with the seizure.
The operation was carried out on Saturday in the Jail Veng area of Champhai district following specific inputs. During the search operation, the team recovered 30 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes from the targeted location.
"Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Champhai Police launched a thorough search operation on 14 March 2026 in the general area Jail Veng, Champhai District, Mizoram," the Assam Rifles wrote on X.
The seized consignment included six cases of XSO Black Fruits Apple Mint cigarettes, 17 cases of XSO Black Fruits Strawberry cigarettes, two cases of ORIS Silver cigarettes and five cases of Farstar cigarettes.
The total value of the recovered items has been estimated at approximately Rs 39 lakh.
"During the course of the detailed search of targeted area, the team recovered a total of 30 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes, comprising 06 cases of XSO Black Fruits Apple Mint Cigarettes, 17 cases of XSO Black Fruits Strawberry Cigarettes, 02 cases of ORIS Silver Cigarettes and 05 cases of Farstar Cigarettes, valued at approximately ₹39 Lakhs," Assam Rifles added.
The recovered cigarettes and the detained individuals were subsequently handed over to Champhai Police for further legal action.