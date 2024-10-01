Assam: Sanskar Bharati Felicitates Two Senior Citizens

Guwahati: Sanskar Bharati, Kamrup Metropolitan District honoured Laxmikanta Das (aged 96 years) and his wife Purnima Das (aged 90 years) residing at Madhuban Road, 2 No. Mathghari, Guwahati as part of the program of honoring distinguished persons over ninety. They were felicitated during an event organised at their residence on 29 September.

Dr Asim Bora (President), Dr Bedabrat Shaikia (Joint Secretary), Dudul Saikia (Executive President), Dr Bidyut Bikash Baishya (Vice-President) and Nilmani Baruah (Chief Executive) attended the event on behalf of Sanskar Bharati, Kamrup Metropolitan District Committee. They felicitated the two senior citizens with the traditional phulam gamocha, japi and a package of books and wished them good health.

Laxmikanta Das was born on 24 March 1928 in Nahati, Barpeta, and has just four years left before his century. He started his career as a teacher after completing his higher education. In 1990 he took his retirement after serving as a Registrar in the Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training.

He was married in 1954 to Purnima Das. He is survived by six daughters and sons-in-law, a daughter-in-law and grandchildren. In August 1974, he received initiation from Gurudev Madhusadan Ganguly of the Nanak Panthi (Brahmanand Prabhu) and engaged in religious activities with spiritual contemplation. After retiring from his career, he became deeply attracted to religion and concentrated on reciting scriptures. He is currently living a simple life at the age of 96 and is trying to achieve the mantra given by his Guru through religious activities. He has already published ten books that have received great acclaim among the people. His latest book called 'Yogabashishta Bamayan' was published on March 24, 2024.