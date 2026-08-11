Assam SFC Reviews Rs 65.96 Crore Departmental Proposals, Emphasises Outcome-Based Spending

Guwahati: The Assam government’s Standing Finance Committee (SFC) reviewed financial proposals worth Rs 65.96 crore from four departments, with emphasis on fiscal discipline, outcome-based spending and timely completion of projects.

The proposals from the Women and Child Development, Home and Political, Transport, and Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises departments were reviewed during an SFC meeting.

The Women and Child Development Department presented proposals amounting to Rs 25 crore for 2026-27. This included Rs 10 crore for supplying utensil kits to preschool children at Anganwadi Centres and Rs 15 crore under the Terminal Benefit Scheme for Anganwadi Workers, Anganwadi Workers (Mini) and Anganwadi Helpers.

The Home and Political Department sought Rs 14.32 crore under the Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation Scheme. The proposal provides a one-time grant of Rs 4 lakh each to 358 Kuki and Hmar groups for their socio-economic rehabilitation. The scheme will be implemented through the Special Branch Headquarters, Assam. The committee noted that Rs 32.57 crore is available under the relevant budget head.

The Transport Department’s proposal involved the revalidation of Rs 10.92 crore for construction of the District Transport Officer (DTO) Office Building at Amingaon in Kamrup. The project has achieved 72 per cent physical progress and 58.74 per cent financial progress, with Rs 6.41 crore already released. The committee directed officials to expedite the remaining work.

The Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Department placed a revised Additional Administrative Approval proposal of Rs 15.72 crore for setting up a 33 KV dedicated power line and a 2×5 MVA, 33/11 KV sub-station with a control room at the Industrial Estate in Dighalichapari, Sonitpur.

The power infrastructure project has achieved 90 per cent physical progress, with Rs 6.74 crore released so far. Once completed, it is expected to provide a reliable bulk power supply to industrial units operating at the estate.

During the meeting, the committee stressed strict adherence to procurement and financial regulations, prevention of fund diversion and close monitoring of project implementation.

It also emphasised the need for time-bound execution and delivery of measurable outcomes, ensuring that public funds are utilised efficiently and remain aligned with clearly defined developmental priorities.