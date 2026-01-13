Assam to urge Centre to act on attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh: CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the state government will formally approach the Union government to seek steps for ensuring the safety of the Hindu community in Bangladesh.
Speaking to reporters in Sribhumi district, Sarma said while foreign affairs fall under the jurisdiction of the Centre, Assam would convey its serious concern over the recent developments in the neighbouring country.
“The developments in Bangladesh are deeply troubling and deserve strong condemnation. We will request the Centre to take necessary measures to safeguard the Hindu community there,” Sarma said.
Sarma also expressed concern over the situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, where members of the Hindu community have reportedly faced violent attacks.
He said both the Centre and the Assam government were closely monitoring developments.
“It is a matter of concern that the Hindu community is facing repeated attacks in Bangladesh. It is our moral responsibility to stand with the minority people there and ensure they are not subjected to any form of injustice,” Sarma added.
The chief minister also said the unrest across the border has had a bearing on Assam as well, prompting the state government to strengthen security arrangements in areas along the international boundary.
He added that vigilance has been increased in sensitive localities near the border to prevent any spillover of the situation.