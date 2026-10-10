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Assam: Two Men Killed as Unidentified Vehicle Hits Motorcycle in Hajo

The impact of the collision was reportedly severe, killing both riders on the spot
Assam: Two Men Killed as Unidentified Vehicle Hits Motorcycle in Hajo
Assam: Two Men Killed as Unidentified Vehicle Hits Motorcycle in Hajo
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Guwahati: Two men  were killed on the spot after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle on the Hajo–Guwahati road late on Friday night. The deceased have been identified as Jayanta Barman, a resident of Singimari in Hajo, and Biki Boro, who hailed from Goreswar.

As per preliminary information, the accident took place at around 2 am on Saturday at Patani, when the two men  were travelling towards Guwahati on a motorcycle. The vehicle allegedly struck their bike before fleeing the scene.

The impact of the collision was reportedly severe, killing both riders on the spot.

As per reports, the two men  had visited a relative’s house at Kaibarttola in Hajo earlier in the evening, where they had dinner before setting out for Guwahati. After the accident, the bodies were taken to the Hajo First Referral Unit (FRU), where they have been kept.

The identity of the vehicle involved in the accident remains unknown.

Further details are awaited.

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Assam
Motorcycle
Hajo
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