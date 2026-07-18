Assam Unveils Rs 17,235 Crore Connectivity Push to Transform Road Infrastructure

Guwahati: Today, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a planned investment of Rs 17,235 crore for a major infrastructure expansion aimed at significantly improving road connectivity across the state.

Sharing the announcement on twitter , Sarma described the initiative as "one of the most ambitious connectivity overhauls in Assam till date", highlighting the government's commitment to strengthening the state's transport network.

The proposed infrastructure package includes the four-laning of the Baihata Chariali–Mission Chariali stretch, the construction of the Guwahati Airport–Jalukbari Elevated Corridor, and a new bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting Morigaon and Darrang districts.

"With a planned investment of Rs 17,235 crore, we are driving one of the most ambitious connectivity overhauls in Assam till date," the Chief Minister said in his post.

The projects are expected to enhance regional connectivity, reduce travel time, and improve transport links between key parts of the state. The proposed bridge connecting Morigaon and Darrang is expected to provide an additional crossing over the Brahmaputra, strengthening connectivity between north and south Assam while easing traffic movement.

The infrastructure push forms part of the state government's broader strategy to modernise Assam's transport network, improve accessibility, and support economic growth through better connectivity.

Once implemented, the projects are expected to facilitate smoother movement of people and goods, boost trade and commerce, and contribute to the state's long-term development. The announcement underscores the government's continued focus on expanding transport infrastructure to meet the growing demands of Assam's economy and population.