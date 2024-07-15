Assam:Himanta said 8 people applied for citizenship but 5 died in Anti-CAA

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam had announced that day that only eight people had applied for citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state after four months of notified rules. The CAA protest leaders scared people that only 50 lakh illegal immigrants willl get citizenship under the changed law.
He mentioned that the citizenship is a sensitive issue and has told stories about decades against the movement of 'Bideshi Bahiskar'. In the latest story of 2019 five people were killed in the massive movement of foreigners removal under CAA
The Centre passed the CAA in 2019 to expedite Indian citizenship applications of Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who escaped to India from religious persecution in Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan before December 31, 2014.
Assam has a portion of population of Hindu Bengalis that penetrated the land of Assam at various times. At the same time the place had also witnessed similar illegal movements of Bengali Muslims from Bangladesh.
Hindu Bengali's of Assam wont apply under CAA said Himanta. 'The Citizenship Act of Assam only allows the locals that dont include the Bengali Hindu community. He added that they dont feature in the National Register of Citizens(NRC) and thus wont apply for the same'.
"They say they came to India prior to 1971," said Sarma, referring to the cut-off year for citizenship in Assam.
The Supreme Court monitored National Register of Citizenship (NCR) exercise of their inputs in 2019.The list had excluded 19 lakhs people from the incorporated of being a citizen in the list.Himanta Biswa Sharma said that he have met people who had shared the sentiment of being a citizen in Assam. Also he encouraged by saying that on such a note they convincingly will prove the same in the Court.
Himanta Biswa Sarma also said the proceedings at Foreigners Tribunal have to be paused for two-three months and the people given a chance to apply for citizenship under the CAA.
