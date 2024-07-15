Assam:Himanta said 8 people applied for citizenship but 5 died in Anti-CAA

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam had announced that day that only eight people had applied for citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state after four months of notified rules. The CAA protest leaders scared people that only 50 lakh illegal immigrants willl get citizenship under the changed law.

He mentioned that the citizenship is a sensitive issue and has told stories about decades against the movement of 'Bideshi Bahiskar'. In the latest story of 2019 five people were killed in the massive movement of foreigners removal under CAA

The Centre passed the CAA in 2019 to expedite Indian citizenship applications of Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who escaped to India from religious persecution in Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan before December 31, 2014.

Assam has a portion of population of Hindu Bengalis that penetrated the land of Assam at various times. At the same time the place had also witnessed similar illegal movements of Bengali Muslims from Bangladesh.