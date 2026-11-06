Assam’s 108 Mrityunjoy Ambulance Service Completes 18 Years

Guwahati: The Assam’s 108 Mrityunjoy Emergency Response Service completed 18 years of operation on 6th November , marking a significant milestone in the state’s emergency healthcare services.

Launched on 6th November , 2008, the ambulance service was formally inaugurated in Guwahati as a public-private partnership between the Government of Assam and EMRI Green Health Services, formerly known as GVK EMRI. The initiative was introduced under the National Health Mission, Assam, to provide round-the-clock emergency medical assistance to people across the state.

As per available figures, the service has attended to 67,27,705 people over the past 18 years, highlighting its extensive reach across Assam. It has also reportedly helped preserve more than 2.24 lakh lives through rapid pre-hospital emergency interventions.

The 108 service plays a crucial role in responding to medical emergencies, road accidents and other critical situations by providing ambulance support and immediate assistance before patients reach hospitals.

Over the years, Mrityunjoy has become an important component of Assam’s emergency healthcare network, connecting people in need of urgent medical attention with healthcare facilities. Its 18-year milestone reflects the continued role of emergency ambulance services in improving access to timely medical care, particularly during critical situations.