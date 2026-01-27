Assam’s Gamosa, Traditional Sweets Highlighted at Republic Day Event

New Delhi: Assam’s rich cultural and culinary traditions were prominently showcased during India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations, reflecting the Central Government’s increasing focus on the Northeastern region.
At the Republic Day reception held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, foreign dignitaries were welcomed with traditional Assamese Gamosas accompanied by Bihu music. The Gamosa, featuring traditional motifs such as the one-horned rhinoceros, symbolised the state’s cultural heritage and identity.
Assam’s cuisine also found a place at the afternoon High Tea, where guests were served traditional delicacies including til pitha, coconut ladoo (laskora), sesame ladoo, and Koni Dhan’or Payoh (foxtail millet kheer). The dishes drew appreciation for their distinct flavours as well as their nutritional value.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often described the Northeastern region as India’s “Ashtalakshmi”, underscoring its significance in the country’s development journey.
In line with this vision, the Centre has rolled out development schemes worth several lakh crore rupees for the overall progress of the region, including Assam.