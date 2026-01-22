At Davos, Assam Pitches Clean Energy and Industry Opportunities to Global Investors

Davos: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state is actively exploring global investment opportunities in key sectors during his visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos.
“I am in WEF to explore investment opportunities for Assam primarily in green energy, hydropower and semiconductor sectors, among others,” Sarma said in a series of posts on X.
The Chief Minister said he held detailed discussions with Yusuff Ali, Chairman of the UAE-based Lulu Group and said that the group will soon be sending a team to Assam to explore investment opportunities.
“The group will soon be sending a team to Assam to explore investment opportunities across agro-processing, hospitality and commercial retail sectors,” he added.
Sarma also met Andres Peñate of AB InBev, expressed interest in expanding manufacturing operations in Assam.
“The company was appreciative of our regulatory clarity, and I have invited him to visit Assam in February to take discussions forward,” the CM said.
On public health, Sarma said he met Frederic De Wilde, CEO of Inside PMI, and held discussion on making Asaam nicotine-free.
“Tobacco consumption is a major challenge in Assam, and we are aiming to make the state nicotine-free,” he said, adding that tobacco harm reduction options would be examined only after regulatory and statutory approvals.
Later, highlighting Assam’s global outreach, Sarma said the state’s presence at WEF reflects India’s wider investment potential.
“As part of Team Bharat, Assam’s presence at WEF shows every part of the country is now ripe for investment,” he said, noting that several MoUs have been signed over the last two days.
Referring to trade agreements, the Chief Minister further said that Assam tea will benefit from new export opportunities.
“With the Indo-UK FTA and the upcoming Indo-EU FTA, Assam Tea will find new markets,” Sarma said, adding that the state government is incentivising tea production to reduce costs and improve competitiveness.