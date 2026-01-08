Bangladesh Nationalist Party Leader Shot Dead in Dhaka’s Tejgaon Area

Dhaka: A leader of a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)–affiliated organisation was shot dead and another man was injured in a shooting incident in Dhaka’s Tejgaon area on Wednesday night, police said.
The deceased was identified as Azizur Rahman Musabbir, former general secretary of the Dhaka Metropolitan North unit of the Swechchhasebok Dal, the volunteer wing of the BNP.
The injured person, Abu Sufian, is the general secretary of the Karwan Bazar Van Owners’ Association.
Police said the incident took place around 8.40 pm at Tejturi Bazar near the Bashundhara City Shopping Complex. Unidentified assailants opened fire on the two men and fled.
Musabbir was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead, while Sufian was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Tejgaon Division Fazlul Karim confirmed that two people were shot in the attack.
Police claimed that several rounds were fired.
After the incident, protesters blocked the SAARC Fountain intersection, causing traffic disruption. However, Police and army personnel later reached the spot and cleared the road.
Police said CCTV footage is being checked and an investigation has been started to identify those involved and find out the motive.