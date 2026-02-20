Barpeta: Armed Gang Loots Jewellery Worth Rs 12 Crore in Daylight Heist

Guwahati: Panic gripped Barpeta Road after a daring daylight robbery on Friday in which an armed gang allegedly looted gold and diamond ornaments worth around Rs 12 crore from a Senco Alankar jewellery showroom.
According to preliminary reports and eyewitness accounts, five armed miscreants entered the showroom, brandishing pistols and threatening employees.
To prevent resistance, the attackers tied up the staff with ropes before carrying out the robbery.
The gang also damaged the CCTV cameras installed inside the showroom, apparently to destroy evidence of the crime. After collecting a large quantity of gold jewellery and diamonds, the accused fled the scene.
The exact value of the stolen ornaments is estimated to be about Rs 12 crore, though police officials said the figure is yet to be officially verified.
Upon receiving the information, police teams rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported and launched a massive search operation.
The area has been cordoned off and naka checking intensified in nearby locations to trace the suspects.
The brazen robbery has triggered fear among local residents and traders. However, police have assured that efforts are underway to identify and arrest the culprits at the earliest.
Further investigation is in progress.