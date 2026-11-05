Barpeta Road: Pregnant Woman Falls Ill After Pharmacy Allegedly Sells Expired Medicine

Guwahati: Tension gripped Barpeta Road on Wednesday night after allegations emerged that a local pharmacy had sold expired medicine to a pregnant woman, who subsequently fell seriously ill. The complaint has been levelled against Priyo Medical, located on Kalabhanga Cremation Ground Road in Barpeta Road.

As per reports, the woman purchased medicine for gastric problems from the pharmacy on Sunday. However, she later discovered that the medicine had expired nearly five months earlier. The alleged sale triggered anger.

After the incident, a group of agitated residents gathered outside Priyo Medical, creating a tense situation in the area. As tensions escalated, the pharmacy owner reportedly shut the shop and left the premises. As per report, the owner is yet to be traced.

The incident has raised serious concerns over public health and the alleged negligence of pharmaceutical establishments in ensuring the safety of medicines sold to customers.

People of Barpeta have demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and strict legal action against those found responsible. They have also urged the concerned medical department to conduct an inspection of the pharmacy and take necessary steps to prevent the sale of expired medicines.

Further details are awaited.