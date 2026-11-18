Guwahati: Assamese actress Barsha Rani Bishaya and her husband and child escaped unharmed after their Mahindra XUV rammed into a road divider at Hatigarh Chariali in Guwahati around 3 am on 18th November.

The accident occurred while the family was travelling from Zoo Tiniali towards Geetanagar.According to the information provided in the reporter's notes, all three occupants escaped without sustaining injuries. However, the vehicle suffered damage following the collision.

Following the collision, the damaged Mahindra XUV was kept at Geetanagar Police Station.

The vehicle's registration number was recorded as AS-01-GU-0073. The information provided identifies Geetanagar Police as the police station where the SUV was kept after the incident.

Barsha Rani Bishaya, her husband and their child escaped unharmed despite the vehicle colliding with the road divider.

Further details are awaited