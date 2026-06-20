Basistha Riverfront Project Begins, Promising New Life for Bahini Riverbank

Guwahati: A new riverfront project, modelled on the Brahmaputra Riverfront at Uzan Bazar, is set to take shape along the banks of the Bahini River in Guwahati's Basistha area.

The foundation stone for the Basistha Riverfront project was recently laid by Brahmaputra Board Chairman Dr Ranbir Singh on the riverbank. The project is being undertaken by the Brahmaputra Board and will be developed near its office in Basistha.

As per officials, the riverfront will be constructed along a nearly half-kilometre stretch of embankment extending from the National Highway at Basistha to Gosaibari near Beltola. The project is expected to be completed within a span of eight months.

Being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 2.68 crore, the riverfront will feature a landscaped park, dedicated walking tracks, seating areas for senior citizens and recreational spaces for visitors. Stepped seating along the riverbank will also be created, allowing Guwahatians to enjoy scenic views of the Bahini River.

The project is expected to transform a section of the embankment that had reportedly been used as a dumping ground in recent years. Guwahatians have welcomed the project and expressed hope that it will restore the riverbank as a clean, attractive and accessible public space.

Members of the Greater Bhetapara Senior Citizens' Association have also welcomed the development. The association said it had submitted a proposal for such a project to the Brahmaputra Board nearly five years ago and residents are pleased to see the plan finally becoming a reality.

Once completed, the Basistha Riverfront is expected to emerge as a new recreational destination for residents while enhancing the overall aesthetics of the riverbank area.