BCCI Dismisses Rohit Sharma Retirement Rumours Ahead of Lord's ODI

Guwahati: The BCCI has dismissed speculation surrounding Rohit Sharma's retirement, confirming that the Indian captain has no plans to step away from international cricket and that the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) against England at Lord's will not be his final appearance for the national team.

Putting an end to rumours, Moreover, today the BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia clarified that Rohit remains an integral part of India's plans and that there have been no discussions regarding his immediate retirement.

"The final ODI against England at Lord's on Sunday will not be Rohit Sharma's last match for India," Saikia said, firmly rejecting the rumours.

Speculation had intensified after reports suggesting that the selectors were looking beyond the 39-year-old opener and intended to give young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal an extended run in the ODI side. However, the BCCI has categorically denied these claims.

Board officials reiterated that Rohit continues to be a key member of Team India's set-up and remains firmly in the selectors' plans. They also confirmed that no decision has been taken regarding his future in international cricket.

The clarification comes ahead of India's final ODI against England at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground, where Rohit is expected to lead the side as usual.

With the BCCI's official statement, the retirement rumours have now been laid to rest, reaffirming that the experienced opener will continue to represent India beyond the Lord's fixture.