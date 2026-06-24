Bengal CM Assures Justice for RG Kar Victim, Victim's Mother in Tears

Guwahati: The West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari assured the Assembly that justice would be served in the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case. He stated the state government maintains a "zero tolerance" approach to crimes against women. This assurance was made during the discussion on the Governor's Speech.

The Chief Minister's remarks led to an emotional moment in the Assembly, as the victim's mother, BJP MLA Ratna Debnath, broke down. A video showed another legislator sitting beside her, offering comfort. Debnath's distress underscored the gravity of the case and the personal toll it has taken.

The RG Kar case involved a 31-year-old on-duty postgraduate trainee doctor, who was found raped and murdered inside the hospital on 9th August 2024. "Abhaya" is the symbolic name widely used by protesters for the deceased doctor.

After hearing the Chief Minister's remarks, Debnath broke down and was consoled by another legislator. "I am hopeful that my daughter will get justice. I'm here (Assembly) not for power, but for justice for my daughter,"

Chief Minister Adhikari's vow to ensure justice and demands for action in cases of crimes against women. His statement in the Assembly is expected to be closely watched as the investigation proceeds.