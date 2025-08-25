Brew of Unity: Indian Army Inaugurates Mayudia Café in Arunachal to Strengthen Civil Ties

Arunachal Pradesh: In a heartening move to bridge civil-military relations and promote grassroots development, the Indian Army has inaugurated the Mayudia Café at the scenic Mayudia Pass in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley. The café, perched amid snow-laden peaks and verdant valleys, was formally opened by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Dao Division, alongside Deputy Commissioner Fwwrman Brahma, senior Army officials, local residents, and representatives of the Spear Corps.
While the café offers much-needed refreshment in a region previously lacking even basic tourist amenities, it is far more than a place to grab a cup of tea. Described by the GOC as a “symbol of hope, opportunity, and friendship,” the Mayudia Café is designed to celebrate local culture, promote eco-tourism, and create economic opportunities for nearby communities.
The initiative reflects the Indian Army’s increasing emphasis on development alongside security, particularly in strategically important and remote areas. Officials highlighted that the café will not only serve travellers but also act as a cultural and social hub, showcasing the rich hospitality and heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.
Deputy Commissioner Brahma praised the Army’s effort, stating, “This project helps bridge civil-military gaps while offering a real boost to local livelihoods and sustainable tourism.” With growing footfall to the Mayudia Pass, the café is set to become a vital pit stop for travellers and an economic catalyst for the region.
This initiative is part of a broader vision by the Indian Army to build trust, cooperation, and long-term partnerships with frontier communities—showing that defence can go hand in hand with development and diplomacy.