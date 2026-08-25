Cachar: 34,400 Packs of Foreign-Made Cigarettes Seized

Guwahati: The Cachar Police seized 34,400 packs of foreign-made cigarettes during an operation near the Balachara toll gate on the Silchar-Haflong National Highway and arrested two suspected smugglers.

The operation was conducted by a team from Barkhola Police Station after officers intercepted a truck travelling towards Guwahati. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a consignment of ESSE Lights cigarettes, which police suspect were being transported illegally.

The truck driver and his assistant were arrested. The value of the confiscated cigarettes is estimated to be several lakh rupees.

Police have launched an investigation to trace the origin of the cigarette consignment and establish its intended destination. Officers are also attempting to identify others who may have been involved in the operation.

Further details are expected as the probe continues. The seized consignment and vehicle remain under examination.