Census 2027 Self-Enumeration Ends in Assam With Over 11.64 Lakh Households Participating

Guwahati: The self-enumeration phase of Census 2027 has been completed in Assam, with 11,64,586 households submitting their details during the notified period.

Director of Census Operations, Assam, Biswajit Pegu said the self-enumeration exercise concluded on August 16 and thanked the people of the state for their active participation. Cachar, Sribhumi and Kokrajhar recorded the highest participation among the districts.

The next phase of the census, the Houselisting and Housing Census, began across Assam on August 17. The exercise will continue until September 15, during which trained enumerators will visit households across the state to collect information.

Pegu said officials would strictly follow the Census principle of “No Omission, No Duplication” to ensure that every household is covered without duplication. He also assured that all information collected during the exercise would be kept confidential.

He said Census data is protected under the Census Act, 1948, and information collected during the exercise is not admissible as evidence in a court of law.

Partha Pegu, State Nodal Officer for Census 2027 and Additional Secretary in the General Administration Department, urged people to continue cooperating with census personnel during the ongoing house-listing exercise.

The Directorate of Census Operations, Assam, has also appealed to citizens to provide the required information and cooperate with enumerators visiting their homes to ensure the successful completion of Census 2027 in the state.