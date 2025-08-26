Centre Allocates Over ₹44 Crore to Tripura, Mizoram for Rural Development

Empowering Local Institutions

The grants, released by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj in coordination with the Ministry of Jal Shakti, are untied in nature, meaning they can be used flexibly by local bodies for location-specific “felt needs”. These must, however, fall within the 29 subjects listed in the Eleventh Schedule of the Constitution, which includes areas such as agriculture, health, education, and local infrastructure. The funds cannot be used for salaries or administrative expenses.

“These grants are released in two instalments during a financial year to support the decentralised governance framework,” stated an official release.

Focus on Grassroots Development

Unlike Tied Grants, which are earmarked for essential services like sanitation, solid waste management, and water supply, Untied Grants offer greater autonomy to local bodies in prioritising and executing development projects based on community needs.

Officials in both states welcomed the allocations, noting that the funds will help address pressing rural challenges and improve basic infrastructure. Experts also stressed the importance of transparency and effective utilisation to ensure maximum impact on the ground.

With rural areas in Tripura and Mizoram still grappling with infrastructure gaps, this financial support is expected to play a crucial role in bridging development disparities and strengthening the panchayati raj system in the region.