Centre, Nagaland Government, ENPO Sign Agreement to Form Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority

New Delhi: In a landmark development for eastern Nagaland, the Centre on Thursday signed a tripartite agreement with the Nagaland government and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) to establish the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA), an administrative body aimed at accelerating governance and development in the region.
The agreement was inked in the presence of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who assured that the Centre will provide full support and resources for the development of eastern Nagaland.
The ENPO, representing eight tribes across six districts—Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator, and Tuensang—has long demanded a separate state, citing decades of neglect. While the group initially sought statehood, it later agreed to the Centre’s proposal granting a measure of autonomy under the FNTA framework.
“There should be no doubt on the Nagaland and Central governments. Every year, a dedicated amount will be released for the region, and initial expenses for the establishment of FNTA will be borne by the Union Home Ministry. It is heartening that the long-standing concerns of eastern Nagaland have finally found a resolution,” a news agency quoted Shah as saying.
Shah recalled his meetings with ENPO leaders ahead of the 2021-22 elections, emphasizing that the government wanted all pending issues addressed through dialogue.
“Since the creation of Nagaland, the people of eastern Nagaland felt they did not receive justice. Today, through mutual trust and sustained efforts, we have reached a solution,” he added.
Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio described the MoU as a reflection of mutual trust that addresses local aspirations while ensuring development reaches every corner of eastern Nagaland.
On the other hand, Home Secretary Govind Mohan noted that the agreement would conclude long-standing negotiations and meet the area’s local demands.
Since 2019, the Modi government has signed 12 significant agreements in the Northeast, Shah pointed out, stressing the administration’s commitment to implementing them fully.
“We assure the people of eastern Nagaland that the Centre will continue to extend support for their development and welfare,” he said.