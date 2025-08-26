Cheap Kenyan Imports Brew Trouble for Assam Tea Industry

Guwahati, 26 August: The Indian tea industry is grappling with plummeting prices as a surge in tea imports — particularly from Kenya — disrupts the market and sparks alarm among Assam's planters. Tea imports from Kenya soared by 45% in the first half of 2025, reaching 6.69 million kg between January and June, up from 4.61 million kg during the same period last year.

According to the Tea Board of Kenya, the African nation exported 13.7 million kg of tea to India in 2024 — a staggering 288% rise over the previous year. This influx, combined with a 20% increase in Assam’s own production, has flooded the market, dragging prices down sharply.

Prices Dip Amid Oversupply

“At the Guwahati auctions, average prices from April to August are lower by around ₹20 compared to last year,” said Dinesh Bihani, secretary of the Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association. While better quality teas are still fetching decent prices, lower-grade teas are facing dwindling demand. He also noted that ex-state sales have been subdued, with further price reductions observed.

Last year, erratic weather had led to crop losses, pushing average prices up to ₹253 per kg — the highest since the pandemic. In contrast, this year's average auction price stands at ₹225.59.