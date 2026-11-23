Guwahati: The American artistes Swae Lee and Khalid faced tow different disruptions during the Cherry Blossom Festival 2026 in Meghalaya on 21st November after audience members threw beer and a T-shirt at them.

Swae Lee's performance was interrupted after an audience member splashed beer on the American rapper during the November 21 event.

According to officials, security personnel identified and apprehended the individual responsible for the incident before handing him over to Meghalaya Police.

The incident prompted security intervention at the festival venue.

American singer Khalid also faced an interruption during his performance after an audience member reportedly threw a T-shirt that struck him in the face.

Responding from the stage, Khalid addressed the audience and urged concertgoers not to throw objects at performers. "I love y'all. We're here to have a good time, okay? Just don't throw anything on the stage. We're here to have a good time. I know you're excited, but that just hit me in my face. Just relax, okay? Let's take it easy," Khalid said.

Both disruptions occurred on 21st November , during separate performances at the Cherry Blossom Festival venue in Madan Kurkalang, Bhoirymbong, Ri-Bhoi district, Meghalaya.

The festival was held over two days, 20th November and 21st November , Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh inaugurated the event on 20th November.

The 2026 edition featured an international and Indian music lineup, including Nelly, Khalid, Swae Lee, Galantis, Boys Like Girls, Elliot James Reay and Darshan Raval.

Regional performers also participated in the festival, which combined musical performances with food, art and cultural showcases.

The event attracted thousands of music enthusiasts, according to the supplied festival background. Rainfall and traffic congestion were also reported during the two-day programme.

Security personnel apprehended the boy accused of splashing beer on Swae Lee and handed him over to Meghalaya Police, according to officials.

However, the person who allegedly threw a T-shirt at Khalid reportedly escaped. The two disruptions occurred separately during the festival's performances.