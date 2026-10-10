CJP Protest Delhi Deploys ‘Pink Force’ for Women’s Safety on Rajpath

Guwahati: Delhi deploys a special women’s security unit, known as the ‘Pink Force’, on Rajpath today to strengthen women’s safety and improve security in public spaces. The step aims to ensure the safety of women through increased surveillance, regular patrolling and prompt assistance during emergencies. The special force will focus on areas frequently visited by women, including schools, colleges and Metro stations.

The key responsibilities of the Pink Force will include conducting special patrols around educational institutions and strengthening security at Metro stations and other public transport hubs. The initiative also aims to prevent harassment and create a safer environment for women.

The personnel will be expected to provide immediate assistance to women in distress and respond swiftly to emergency situations. Special emphasis will also be placed on the safety of women and children.

The deployment of the 'Pink Force' - a dedicated all-women team comes days after the Delhi Police highlighted alleged misbehaviour and assaults faced by women personnel during the Opposition alliance's protests against Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. As per officials, male protesters have on several occasions allegedly dragged women police personnel into the crowd, misbehaved with them, torn their clothes and badges, and assaulted them when they attempted to maintain law and order.

The initiative is part of a broader plan to improve women’s security in the national capital, with special attention to sensitive locations and areas where women frequently commute.

The deployment of the Pink Force is expected to strengthen preventive security measures and enhance public confidence. The initiative seeks to ensure that women can travel, study and work in Delhi with greater safety and confidence.