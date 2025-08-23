Cloudburst Devastates Uttarakhand’s Chamoli District; Several Feared Missing

Homes, Shops Buried as Rescue Efforts Intensify Amid Heavy Rainfall

A chilling video has surfaced online from the affected area which shows residents wading through knee-deep water and mud, their homes filled with debris. Several shops in the Chepdon market area were also damaged, while roads connecting Tharali-Gwaldam and Tharali-Sagwara have been closed due to landslides and debris, severely impacting mobility.

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari stated, “There is a possibility of significant damage due to the cloudburst. Many houses, including the SDM’s residence, have been completely buried under debris.”

NDRF, SDRF Deployed as Evacuations Continue

Emergency response teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were dispatched overnight. Additional District Magistrate Vivek Prakash confirmed that relief camps have been set up, and evacuation of residents to safer areas is ongoing.

The Chamoli police praised the swift action of local officers in alerting residents during the night and assisting in evacuations.

Uttarakhand continues to battle relentless rainfall this monsoon season, with cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides wreaking havoc. Earlier this month, similar events in Harsil and Dharali left several missing and caused significant damage to infrastructure.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, in effect until 25 August, urging continued caution and preparedness across the state.