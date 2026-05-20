CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Morigaon, Pushes Tourism and Industry Plans

Following the decisive victory in the Assam Assembly Election 2026, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, visited Morigaon district for the first time on Friday, marking a significant post-election outreach visit.

During his visit, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the historic Deusal Mondir in Jagiroad. The temple, believed to have been built around 1400 A.D., holds deep cultural and religious significance in the region.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Sarma highlighted the tourism potential of the shrine and emphasised plans to upgrade its infrastructure. He stated that the government aims to develop the temple premises in a more systematic way to make it more attractive for both devotees and tourists, thereby promoting it as a heritage tourism destination.

The Chief Minister’s visit, carried out with a convoy of vehicles, drew significant public attention, with many supporters gathering along the route and at the temple premises.

Earlier in the day, Sarma also visited Ahatguri to inspect approximately 331 bighas of reserved government land at Borbori. The land has been earmarked for the development of various government institutions near the state capital region.

He further reviewed the proposed mega industrial park project, spanning around 1,067 bighas across the Sipiri-Duruladubi revenue village area under Jagiroad constituency. The project is expected to play a key role in boosting industrial growth and employment opportunities in the region.

The visit is seen as part of the state government’s continued push for infrastructure development, heritage tourism promotion, and industrial expansion across Assam.